Ryan Cuma

Ryan Cuma of Michigan City won the La Porte Singles Sectional title Wednesday at Kesling Park.

 File Photo by Jim Peters

There's still a little tennis left in Ryan Cuma's high school career.

The Michigan City senior won the La Porte Singles Sectional title Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Mishawaka's Finn Bobos at the Leroy Courts in Kesling Park.

