Sarah De Shone has resigned after two seasons as La Porte girls basketball coach to join her brother Derrick's boys staff at Concord.
"I just love the game of basketball and helping kids learn the game," DeShone said via email. "I am fortunate enough to get that chance to be able to change players' lives in a positive fashion. I will be heading back home to do this with my brother on the boys side for now. I am really excited for the opportunity to coach with my brother as well as coach my cousin, who is on the team."
