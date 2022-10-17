MISHAWAKA -- A sectional title is never something a team or coach takes for granted, but it's fair to say La Porte traveled to the Class 4A Mishawaka Sectional last week with higher expectations.
After dispensing with the host Cavemen in Saturday's final, 25-13, 25-22, 25-13, the Slicers can now set their sights on the next step.
“We established our goal, which was to get to next Saturday, and we did that," LP coach TR Harlan said. "You can’t go all the way up the steps if you don’t take the first one, and (this) was the first. I’m proud of them. We played well and they did what they were supposed to do. We’ll have a week of practice and get ready for the next one."
Saturday evening, the LaPorte bus rolled out of the parking lot with its fourth trophy in as many years, earning the chance to not have to travel this week as it hosts the regional. It's riding a five-game winning streak stacked with players ready, willing and able to lift their team when needed.
“We were a little more crisp," Harlan said. "Kate Buckley was huge. She played great in the middle. Izzy played great, passed great. In game two, when we took their best punch and came out on top. I think it was pretty well over at that point. They had a hard time rebounding from that.”
Buckley was second to Emalee Maesch (10) in kills with seven and added three solo blocks. Bella Meier posted 17 digs and 15 assists, while Freese notched 20 digs.
"I think our energy was great," Buckley said. "The first game this morning, we started off pretty slow, but in (this) game we started off at square one. During the second set, it got a little close, which was a little nerve-wracking, but we pulled through.”
After shutting out South Bend Riley in Thursday’s opener, which provided an opportunity for players with less experience to take the court, the Slicers turned back persistent Plymouth, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22, on Saturday morning to advance to the final.
“The goal was to win tonight and it’s hard to stay motivated for the other games all the time. We got off to a horrible start this morning. One of our seniors, Allison Long, came in and steadied the ship,” Harlan said. “She hasn’t played a ton this year, but when we needed her at the biggest moment, she was there, and she was the catalyst for us to get going and playing well this morning. I was really happy for her. That was a team win. We didn’t play our best, but we had some kids step up and play great.”
LaPorte cruised over the Pilgrims in mid-August, but started the latest match-up on the shaky side, allowing them to take control of momentum in the first set. Long entered the game and stepped up with the energy and confidence the team needed to get back on track.
“I felt great this morning, I was super energetic,” said Long. “We started off slow after a really good game Thursday. I played a lot during the second and third set in that game, so I was still going off of the energy of that win going into this morning. I was super confident, and I was really waiting to go and be there for my teammates. I did a good job obviously, so it contributed a lot to team energy."
LaPorte players will affirm Harlan demands the team respect and support each other, and often provides them with opportunities to bond, so they spent the time between the semifinals and finals together to stay on task mentally. Hours later, when the Slicers entered The Cave to face the Caveman on their own court, their confidence and subsequent synergy was in full view.
During the second set, Mishawaka gave the Slicers the biggest challenge of the week, with a strong run of unanswered points. But, in the end, the Slicers dominated the rest of the game.
“We played very good as a team - we all played together really well. The energy was unmatched, it was just so amazing and I’m so proud of everybody," Freese said. "We all had worked hard to get to this point, and I can’t wait to see what we have ahead of us.”
This Saturday, the Slicers will face Warsaw (23-8), which is on a six-game winning streak in the second semifinal, following Lake Central and Crown Point. LP defeated the host Tigers 2-0 in their tournament in September, and split Duneland Conference matches with the Indians and Bulldogs.
