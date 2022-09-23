The Michigan City High School Athletic Department has announced that despite an auto accident at Ames Field on Thursday night, tonight’s scheduled varsity football game between the Wolves and Lake Central will proceed as planned, though the visitors side of the stadium will be completely closed due to damage to a section of the bleachers.
Seating for all fans will be on the home side of Ames Field. All fans should enter through the main gates. There will be a designated section of the stands for Lake Central fans on the East portion of the South stands.
