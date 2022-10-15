Zack Hanchar completed 9-of-15 passes for 147 yards and ran six times for 72 yards, accounting for four touchdowns, as South Central closed its regular season with a 35-12 home win over winless Bishop Noll on Friday.
Kevin Hiigli was Hanchar's main target, snaring four throws for 112 yards and a pair of scores. Clayten Strauch led the rushing attack with 83 yards on 18 carries and a TD.
