It will be Cougars vs. Kougars in Class 4A Sectional 17.
New Prairie (7-1) will open the Indiana High School football state tournament Oct. 21 at Amzie Miller Field against Kankakee Valley (4-4). The Kougars, under first-year coach Kirk Kennedy, have lost to Lowell (38-29), Hobart (45-8) and Andrean (33-0) after a 4-1 start. The NP-KV winner will take on Lowell or Culver Academy. West Side-Hobart and Highland-East Chicago are on the bottom of the bracket.
