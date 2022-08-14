Winamac Invitational: Westville went 3-1, losing to Kouts (25-10, 25-23) before defeating North Newton (25-22, 25-27, 15-8), Lake Station (25-13, 25-16) and North Judson (25-20, 25-11). Lauren Lipsett posted five kills and two aces and Andrea Benefield added four kills versus the Fillies. Miranda Sparks keyed the win over the Spartans, finishing 17-of-18 serving with four aces and 10 assists. Benefield made all 15 of her serves, two of them for aces, and connnected on six kills. Kendall Havlin served 9-of-9 and made nine digs with Lipsett totalleing five kills and four aces. Gia Jania (five kills, three blocks), Kiersten Vaughn (seven digs, two aces) and Faith Baltzell (four kills) led the Blackhawks against the Eagles. Lipsett's four kills and seven aces on 15-of-16 serving powered Westville past the Bluejays. Jania chipped in five kills and two solo blocks, while Sparks racked up 16 assists, three aces and two and Kiersten Vargas spiked three kills.
