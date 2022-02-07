Girls Swimming
Valparaiso Sectional: La Porte's Caiya Cooper won the 500 freestyle in 5:09.81, a margin of over four seconds, to qualify for the state finals, and also took third in 200 free (1:55.87). Becca Shaffer finished second in both the 200 Individual Medley and 100 butterfly. Her time of 57.96 in the butterfly is in contention for a call-down for state. With many of the sectional finals not held until Monday, those will not be determined until after that.
The 200 medley relay of Cooper, Lila Gillisse, Shaffer and Megan Zolvinski came in third with a season-best 1:56.65. The same quartet also took third in the 400 free relay, nearly tracking down Valpo, but getting out-touched by 0.04 seconds.
Gilliisse claimed fifth in the 100 breaststroke and eighth in the 500 free, while Alyssa Arneson placed eighth in the 100 backstroke. Zolvinski tied for ninth in the 200 IM to go with a 10th in the 100 fly. Regan Hughes won the consolation section (ninth) in the 500 free and 100 back.
Mishawaka Sectional: New Prairie broke records in the 200 freestyle and medley relays as it finished fifth in the team standings. Alaina Brison, Emma Tulacz, Landi Newcomb and Kenzie Waltz joined efforts in both, besting the records they had broken the night before in the preliminaries. The 200 free relay timed 1:43.05, placing second, while the 200 medley clocked 1:53.75 to do the same.
Newcomb (third, 50 free, 25.15; fourth, 100 fly, 1:01.53) had NP's best individual finishes with Tulacz (sixth, 100 free, 57.99; eighth, 50 free, 26.12) and Brison (sixth, 100 back, 1:03.13; seventh, 100 free, 58.11) also placing in the 'A' finals. Diver Isabel Hojnacki just missed advancing to the regional, placing fifth with 323.9 points, less than seven out of the top four. The Cougars totaled 222.5 points.
Penn (549) was team champion, followed by South Bend St. Joseph (305).
Girls Basketball
South Central 61, North Newton 24: Abbie Tomblin exploded for four first-quarter 3-pointers as part of a 21-point first half as the Class 2A No. 1 Satellites (25-0) smashed the Spartans in Saturday's Renssleaer Sectional semifinals. Tomblin finished with 26 points and Delanie Gale scored 12, 10 of them coming in the second quarter as S.C. roared to a 41-10 halftime lead. South Central plays the host Bombers in Tuesday's final at 6 p.m.
Marquette 51, Gary 21st Century 7: The Blazers raced to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and breezed by the Cougars (4-12) in an opening-round game of the Class A Morgan Township Sectional Friday.
Ana Blakely scored eight of her game-high 14 points in the first eight minutes. Freshman Natalie Robinson notched 10 points, all in the first half. Elaina Balling contributed eight points and Jiselle Chabes handed out four assists for Marquette (10-13).
Boys Basketball
Marquette 67, Andrean 66 (OT): The Blazers (9-7) chipped away at 12-point first quarter deficit to force extra time, where they were able to slip past the 59ers (5-7) and capture the Catholic Cup. Lukas Balling scored nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to spur the comeback, while Connor Bakota contributed 13, including two baskets in overtime. Jason Kobe's 10 points included an and-one OT and Kaden Manna also tallied 10. Manna and Gary Lewis Jr. fouled out in regulation.
New Prairie 64, Wheeler 45: The balanced Cougars (5-12) made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season by bouncing the Bearcats (2-13). Cade Skornog and Adin Newman each notched 15 points, one more than Grady Lapczynski.
