Tournament pairings: The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced sectional matchups Sunday for the state tournament, which begins next week. At Class 3A South Bend Adams (School Field), New Prairie will play the host Eagles, while Michigan City takes on South Bend Riley, and La Porte awaiting the winner. At Class A Marquette, the Blazers meet Oregon-Davis in the first game, with Westville facing Morgan Township. Dates and times are to be announced.
