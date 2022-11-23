New Prairie 143, South Bend Saint Joseph 19: The Cougars boys opened the season with a one-sided win with Evan Lux (200 and 500 freestyle) and Ethan Radtke (50 free, 100 butterfly) recording two firsts apiece. "The boys competed very well and have a great starting point," coach Ashley Wojtysiak said. Myles Aerts and Griffin Long tied in the 200 individual medley and Aerts took the 100 free. Austin Shippee (diving), Dustyn Starkey (100 backstroke) and Joe Pumroy (100 breaststroke) added victories. New Prairie swept the relays with 200 medley of Gavin Pizarek, Pumroy, Radtke and Tristan Peterson, the 200 free team of Radtke, Aerts, Peterson and Pizarek, and the 400 free quartet of Aerts, Ty Hurt, Starkey and Lux.
