Girls Golf
Penn 173, New Prairie 192, Elkhart 242: The Cougars split a Northern Indiana Conference triangular Monday at Birch Tree. “This was the closest any New Prairie team has come to beating Penn,” NP coach Bruce Watson said. “We just did not put it all together, but we will be better prepared for the NIC tournament.” Jaiden Winters topped NP (8-1, 7-1) with a 42, one ahead of Jayden Flagg. Jenna Bauman (48) and Riley Gumm (59) rounded out the scoring. Penn’s Delaney Wade was medalist with a 40. Kerrigan Evans shot a 49 to pace the Cougars JV. Angel Primmer’s 54 was a personal best.
