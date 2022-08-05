Girls Golf
New Prairie 174, South Bend Washington 258: Jaiden Winters was medalist with a 38 as the Cougars won their dual and Northern Indiana Conference opener. Jayden Flagg posted a career-best 40. Jenna Bauman shot 46 and Hannah Kole turned in a 50. Macaria Tierney led the JV, which shot 212, with a 50, followed by Kerrigan Evans (53), Angel Primmers (54) and Lola McCorkel (55). “If we continue to improve, we should move up in the NIC standings from last year,” coach Dr. Bruce Watson said.
