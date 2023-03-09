Academic all-state: Four La Porte County players are among the 550 student-athletes across the state who have received recognition for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State team. Honorable mention selections include New Prairie’s Jaiden Winters and Eva Skye Dodds and Marquette Catholic’s Xaria Biggerstaff and Jason Kobe.
