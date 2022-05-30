Class 3A South Bend Clay Sectional: Francisco Bibian notched three hits and joined withEvan Haws and Hayden Hixon on a 15 strikeout no-hitter as New Prairie wallopped South Bend Washington 20-0 in five innings in Saturday's semifinals. Hixon and Grady Kepplin added two hits for the Cougars.
