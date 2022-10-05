Volleyball
Penn 26-25-22-25-15, New Prairie 28-16-25-15-12: The Kingsmen overcame a 2-1 game deficit to down the Cougars in a marathon match. Haley Robinson connected on 14 kills to go with 15 digs. She backed by Chloe Deckard's eight kills and Lily Lichtenbarger's five. Alena Naddaf scooped up 17 digs, while Mirabellah Hernandez made six blocks and Emma Fleck dished out 24 assists. New Prairie finished 9-2 (third place) in the Northern Indiana Conference. The Cougars' Wednesday match with South Central was cancelled. They will host Marquette Catholic on Thursday for senior night.
