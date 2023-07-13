Orange and White Scrimmage: La Porte will conduct an intra-squad scrimmage July 20 at Kiwanis Field, starting at 5 p.m. and concluding at 6:30. Two offensive and defensive units will match up for varying amounts of plays with pre-determined amounts of points awarded for each side with categories including first downs, plays of over 40 yards, touchdowns, two-point conversions on offense, stops, three-and-outs, fourth down stops, touchdowns, three-and-outs, a two-point conversion, turnovers and touchdowns on defense. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.