State Finals: La Porte’s 400-meter relay of Tayshawn Williams, Caleb McNeal, Kamden Henriott and Marcus Smith placed 13th in 42.57 seconds in Friday’s meet at IU. The time was 0.02 off their school record clocked in the sectional. Henriott finished 14th in the long jump, measuring 21 feet, 3 1/2 inches. Westville’s Javion Ballin took 18th in the high jump, clearing 6-4. Michigan City’s Jeremiah Clanton did not advance from the 200-meter dash trials, coming in 27th at 22.42. La Porte’s Tayshaun Williams was 27th in the event at 22.8. La Porte’s 1,600 relay competed later in the meet after press deadline.
