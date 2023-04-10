South Bend Saint Joseph 10, New Prairie 5: Mason Braun homered, while Grady Kepplin, Tyson Greenwood and Joe Kinney had two hits, but the Cougars (5-2) lost the Northern Indiana Conference matchup. Tyson Greenwood struck out eight in four innings and Ethan Hixon tossed two scoreless frames. The Indians reversed a 2-0 deficit with four runs in the third.
