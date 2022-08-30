State rankings: New Prairie (2-0) moved up two spots to fifth in this week’s Associated Press Class 4A state poll. The Cougars, who play at Lowell on Friday, follow New Palestine, Indianapolis Roncalli, Mooresville and East Central. Michigan City fell out of the 5A top 10 after its loss to Lafayette Jefferson, receiving six rating points. Valparaiso, which hosts La Porte on Friday, is seventh in 5A, where Merrillville remains No. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.