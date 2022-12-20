Schedule changes: Weather concerns have prompted game changes for La Porte and New Prairie. The Slicers' matchup with Elkhart that was slated for 7 p.m. Thursday has been moved up to 7 p.m. Wednesday. New Prairie's contest at Boone Grove originally set for 7 p.m. on Friday will take place at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
