Class A LaCrosse Sectional: A nine-run third inning powered South Central to a 12-0 whitewash of Triton in the semifinals. Olvia Marks was 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs and three RBI. Delanie Gale and Lauren Johnson both went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Gale scored twice and Mackenzie Lenze knocked in three runs. Johnson struck out eight, allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Lauren Bowmar walked one with four strikeouts in two hitless frames. The Satellites will face Argos or Culver in Saturday’s final, scheduled for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.