Plymouth 104.9, New Prairie 89.55, Wawasee 87.45, Westville 86.4: The Cougars’ Anna Jasnieski won vault (9.05) and uneven bars (8.6) on her way to a career-best 35.65 all-around total, good for second. She was also second on balance beam (8.8) and third on floor exercise (9.2). Emma True (6.45) and Madison Runnells (6.95) posted season bests on beam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.