HSR Relays: Several La Porte and New Prairie athletes will compete in the Hoosier State Relays (HSR) state indoor track meet Saturday at Indiana University. New Prairie's second-seeded pole vaulter Daniel O'Laughlin (15 feet), La Porte's Cole Raymond, who is seeded fourth in the 3,200 (9:22.55), and Slicers long jumper Trey Saulsgiver (22 feet, fourth seed) head the list of county participants. Other qualifiers include La Porte's Chaise Magnuson (60 hurdles, 8.62), Marcus Smith (60, 7.11), Brayden Sobecki (3,200, 9:46.33), the boys 4x200 (1:35.61) and 4x400 (3:35.29) relays and the girls distance medley (12:44.28), and New Prairie's Lillian Zelaski (3,200, 11:38.51) and Ethan Walden (3,200, 9:53.58).
