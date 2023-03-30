La Porte workouts: La Porte will conduct open gyms for students going into grades 9-12 on Mondays and Thursdays starting April 10 and ending May 13. Sessions will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. A callout will be held at 5:45 on April 10 for all girls interested in playing next season. Spring and summer schedules will be handed out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.