Bremen 5, New Prairie 0: The Lions blanked the Cougars (11-4) to secure the Northern Indiana Conference division title. New Prairie managed just one shot on goal. "We were outplayed in all facets of the game," NP coach Daniel Reffo said. "Bremen possessed the ball the entire game and kept the ball on our side of the field almost the entire game." The Cougars face South Bend Adams at 5 p.m. on Monday in a Class 3A sectional opener at School Field.
