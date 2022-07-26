Golf
Monday League Early Birdies: A Flight -- Low Gross: Barb Rumbuc; Low Net: Pat Czizek, Phyllis Roach, Rumbuc; Low Putts: LuAnn Uremovich; Event: Mary Lou Marshall. B Flight -- Low Gross, Low Net: Carol Tylisz; Low Putts: Carol Hullings, Paula Hutchinson, Tylisz; Event: Sheila Brackin. C Flight -- Low Gross: Bev Nichols; Low Net: Kathy Pagnano; Low Putts: Pam Betcher; Event: Cindee Schroll. Chip-Ins: Rumbuc, Tylisz (No. 2). Birdies: Rumbuc (No. 2). 50/50: Tylisz. Event: Best Poker Hand plus 50/50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.