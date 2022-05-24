New Prairie 7, Munster 4: Tyson Greenwood tossed three scoreless innings and Mason Braun tripled in two runs as the Cougars (17-9-1) ended the regular season on a high note. Grady Kepplin and Adam Borror notched two hits. Joe Kinney struck out two in two innings and Hayden Hixon threw the final two frames to record the save. NP opens sectional play Wednesday at South Bend Clay against the host Colonials.
