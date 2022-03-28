Indoor Track
HSR State: New Prairie pole vaulter Dan O’Laughlin matched his school record with a height of 15 feet to finish second in the pole vault at Saturday’s Hoosier State Relays indoor state meet in Bloomington. Hobart’s Cody Johnston won the event at 16 feet, 7 inches. The Cougars’ Ethan Walden timed 9:43.45 to place 14th in the 3,200-meter run. NP’s Lillian Zelasko earned All-State recognition by finishing eighth in the 3,200, clocking a personal-best 11:12.82. La Porte’s Trey Saulsgiver long jumped 20-2, good for 15th, while Brayden Sobecki ran 16th in the 3,200 (9:46.12). Chaise Magnuson was 22nd in the 60 hurdles (8.85). The Slicers’ 4x200 relay of Marcus Smith, Collin Bergquist, Kamden Henriot and Magnuson logged a 1:33.3, slotting then 13th. The 4x400 relay of Jay Pillai, Smith, Magnuson and Cole Raymond checked in at 3:38.1 (22nd). The Slicers’ distance medley relay of Brenna Sobecki, Maggie Conner, Ella Dubbs and Lila Gillisse teamed to capture ninth in 12:49.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.