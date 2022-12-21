Schedule changes: Due to impending weather concerns, Thursday’s Valparaiso girls basketball tournament will be held earlier in the day. South Central and Shelbyville will play at 9 a.m. in the high school fieldhouse, while the host Vikings meet Knox at the same time in the main gym. The winners will play at approximately 11 a.m. in the main gym, with the losers meeting in the consolation game at the same time in the fieldhouse. New Prairie’s boys game at Boone Grove, originally scheduled for Friday night, is being played at 12:30 p.m., following the JV, which tips at 11 a.m.
