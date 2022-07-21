Girls Basketball
“Future Wolves” Camp: Michigan City High School will host its “Future Wolves” summer camp program for girls enterting grades 3-8 Monday through Thursday in the Wolves Den. Camp times are 10 a.m. to noon for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Cost is $25 per camper. Walk-ins are welcome. Contact coach Mike Megyese at mmegyese@mcas.k12.in .us or (574) 261-3835 for additional information.
