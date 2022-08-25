New Prairie 179, South Bend Adams 211, Bremen 254, South Bend Riley 261: Jayden Flagg and Jaiden Winters matched 43s to share medalist honors in the Cougars' Northern Indiana Conference sweep at Erskine. "The team has worked really hard and the record (12-1) and the scores show it," coach Dr. Bruce Watson said. "It was an excellent score on a tough course." Hannah Kole carded a personal-best 46, one shot better than Jenna Bauman. Kerrigan Evans' 53 led the JV.
