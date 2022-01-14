New Prairie 63, South Bend Riley 24: The Cougars (9-9) jumped out to a 19-2 lead and breezed to the Northern Indiana Conference victory over the Wildcats (2-15). Jayden Flagg was high scorer with 14 points, making 5-of-5 free throws. Maddie McSurley posted another double-double with 13 rebounds and 13 points to go with five assists. Morgan White also reached double figures with 11 points with Eva Skye Dodds contributing eight points, five assists and three steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.