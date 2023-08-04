Michigan City 255, South Central 266, Tri-Township 269: The Wolves topped the Satellites and Tigers at the Municipal South Course, with MC's Natalie White and SC's Vanessa DeWitt sharing medalist honors at 57. Also scoring for City were Emily Blank (61), Kaylee Richardson (66) and Krystani Quinn (71). Bailey Chavis also posted a 71. For South Central, DeWitt was backed by Emily Newburn (67), Kamrin Boyd (70), Tamara Parres (72) and Giana Airy (72). Mackenzie Schultz's 61 was low score for the Tigers. Miranda Wozniak followed with a 67, Kennedy Cox carded a 69, and Tapanga Sanders and Kylee Shoupe each turned in 72s.
