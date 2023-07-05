NP’s Braun honored: New Prairie’s Mason Braun has received all-state honorable mention for Class 3A by the Indiana Baseball Coaches Association. The ballots were compiled via nominations submitted by member head coaches and final results were determined by voting of the membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.