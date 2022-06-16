Boys Golf
All-Duneland Conference: Players from three schools comprised the All-Duneland Conference team announced Thursday. The list includes Colin Danzi, Aidan Gutierrez and Rob Politza of Valparaiso, Isaac Embry, MVP Ray Filter, Nick Wool and Seth Gozo of Crown Point and Chesterton’s Luke Fisher, Owen Pilarski and Bo Smith. Crown Point finished first in DAC duals, followed by Valparaiso, Chesterton, Lake Central, La Porte, Portage, Michigan City and Merrillville.
