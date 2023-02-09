Plymouth 101.25, New Prairie 88.35: The Pilgrims won the meet at Logansport involving gymnasts from seven schools. Anna Jasnieski won floor exercise (9.2), placed second on vault (9.1) and uneven bars (7.95) and came in fourth all-around. Madison Runnells picked up sixth on uneven bars (7.15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.