La Porte 59, Goshen 56 (OT): Down 10 at half and 17 midway through the third quarter, the visiting Slicers used a furious comeback to pull within six at the start of the fourth and forced overtime when Ja'Meriyon Cross hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 10 seconds left in regulation. The Slicers (11-9) made seven free throws in OT, including clutch pairs from both Malik Corley and Rylan Kieszkowski to secure the victory. Cross topped LP with 18 and Grant Ott-Large followed with 17. Rylan Kieszkowski and Tommy Samuelson added eight apiece.
