New Prairie Invite: Taylor Nelson and Grace Jones took first place at two doubles as the Cougars finished second out of seven teams with 34 points. Eliza Roberts (two singles), Olivia Witters (three singles) and Helaina Kuntz/Makayla Karnes (one doubles) all placed second. Natalie Yacullo (three singles) and Reghan Romstadt/Anna Witters (two doubles) took thirds. South Bend Adams was team champion with 54 points.
