Golf
Elephant Open: The third annual Elephant Open Scramble will be held Aug. 11 at Beechwood with registration at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9. Fees are $100 person or $375 for a foursome until Aug. 1 ($400 after). In addition to golf, there will be a Bloody Mary bar, coffee and donuts in the morning, with lunch and awards at approximately 1:30 p.m. All beverages are included in the fees. Lunch alone is $15. Donors can sponsor holes for $100 and contests for $175. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second-, and third-place teams as well as the contests. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and raffle prizes, as well as a hole-in-one contest to win a Ford F-150 on the 18th hole. To register and/or sponsor, contact Duane Miller at (219) 221–5513 or millerduane@comcast.net. For additional information and updates, follow the La Porte County Republican Party on Facebook.
