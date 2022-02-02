Girls Basketball
Class 4A Mishawaka Sectional: Aydin Shreves racked up 26 points, making 12-of-14 free throws, and Bella Schreeg notched 13 on 5-of-7 field goal shooting to carry La Porte (5-17) to a 53-31 victory over South Bend Riley (3-20) in an opening-round game.
Class A Culver Sectional: McKenzie Hudspeth scored 37 points and LaCrosse shot just 2-of-25 from 30-point range as the Bobcats (7-13) upset the Tigers 63-55 in the first round of the Class A Culver Sectional. LaCrosse (14-8) had beaten O-D 57-39 on Dec. 18.
Sectional postponements: Wednesday’s heavy snow forced the postponement of sectional games across the area. The Class A Morgan Township and Class 2A Rensselaer sites bumped games back to Thursday with the anticipation that they could also be moved to Friday. Marquette will play Gary 21st Century in the second game at Morgan. Westville (vs. North Newton) and South Central (vs. North Judson) are slated to play in quarterfinals at Rensselaer. If the opening-round games are not held Thursday, the semifinals will be pushed to Saturday night with the championships moved to Tuesday night. At Class 4A Mishawaka, Michigan City (vs. Mishawaka) and La Porte (vs. Plymouth) are currently set to play Friday as originally scheduled.
Boys Basketball
South Bend Career Academy 71, Westville 68: Julian Ellis stashed 26 points but the Trailblazers (7-11) surprised the Blackhawks (12-6), ending their 10-game winning streak. Kenny Pepper added 19 points and Kaden Pepper notched 14.
Wrestling
Regional tickets: Tickets for Saturday’s Crown Point Regional can be purchased on Eventlink at https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=9182&p=16961. Crown Point will take credit cards for payment at the gate but no cash transactions.
Gymnastics
Plymouth 98.25, La Porte 95.05, New Prairie 84.7: Ella Schable won floor exercise (8.8), placed second on balance beam (8.85) and finished fourth all-around (32.55). Ava Penziol contributed fourths on vault (8.35) and uneven bars (8.2) with season bests and sixths on beam (7.9) and all-around (31.2). Rosie Korell picked up a fifth on beam (7.95). In Team 2 competition, freshman CC Langford won vault (7.55) and beam (6.9) and classmate Katelyn Peterson was runner-up on beam (6.2).
Prep Sports
Weather-related changes: Wednesday’s Marquette boys basketball game at Knox will be made up Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m. La Porte’s boys swimming meet with Wheeler and freshman boys basketball with New Prairie have been cancelled.
Youth Basketball
City Elite tryouts: City Elite Basketball, an up and coming club that offers a developmental program as well as travel teams, will conduct tryouts for girls in grades 7-11 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 26 at the Courts of Northwest Indiana, 127 E. U.S. 6.
There is no fee, though registration is required. A form is available on the club’s Facebook page, City Elite Basketball, or on Twitter at @cityelitebb. Masks are encouraged but not required at the Courts.
