College exposure clinic: A college exposure clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 18th at the Hobart softball fields. Coaches from Goshen College, Calumet College of St. Joseph, Indiana Tech and Ancilla will run drills in the morning with scrimmages in the afternoon. The clinic in an opportunity for players in grades 8-12 to meet and work with college coaches in both practice and game situations. Cost is $80 per player. To register, email garzola212@comcast.net. Space will be limited to allow maximum exposure.
