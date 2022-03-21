Indoor Track
Trine Invite: New Prairie’s Lillian Zelasko ran her debut race after battling some early injuries won the 3,200 in a time of 11:38. The finish places her 21st with the top 24 earning a spot at Saturday’s Hoosier State Relays meet in Bloomington. Ethan Walden also won the 3,200, clocking 9:46.33 to put him approximately 21st in the HSR state rankings. Dan Reshan, Kaleb Bacztub, Logan Thibodeau and Brenden Oden took eighth in the Distance Medley at 12:47.54.
