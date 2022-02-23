LaCrosse 70, South Bend Career Academy 56: Ben Garwood racked up 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Dakota Greiger notched a career-high 23 points as the Tigers (10-9) moved over .500 and reached the 10-win mark for the first time since 2008. Kyle Gorski handed out eight assists and Carter Welkie snared eight boards to go with four assists.
