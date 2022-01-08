Boys Basketball
LaCrosse 43, Washington Township 36: The Tigers used a 17-7 fourth quarter to overtake the Senators (2-5, 0-2) end a three-year Porter County Conference win drought that spanned 18 games. Ben Garwood and Kyle Gorski carried the offense for La Crosse (4-4, 1-3) with 21 and 14 points, respectively. The victory also matched the Tigers' total for the season.
