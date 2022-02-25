Boys Basketball
Sectional tickets: Tickets for the Class 4A Plymouth Sectional must be purchased at goplymouthathletics.com. Tickets for individual sessions can be purchased online or in person with cash, while all-tourney tickets must be purchased online. Michigan City plays Mishawaka at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, while La Porte plays the winner of that game at 5 p.m. on Friday. Tuesday’s game will also be broadcast by WEFM (95.9).
