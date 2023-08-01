Academic All-State: Four Marquette Catholic graduates earned Indiana Baseball Coaches Association Academic All-State team among seven La Porte County players to be recognized for the 2023 season. The list includes Blazers’ Connor Bakota, Conor Duffy, Jack Gausselin and Jack Gotsch, New Prairie’s Francisco Bibian and Evan Haws and Michigan City’s Ryan Cuma.
