New Prairie 174, Mishawaka Marian 192, Jimtown 288: Jaiden Winters' 37 in the rain at McCormick Creek led the Cougars (3-0) to the Northern Indiana Conference triangular victory. The win was NP's first over Marian since joining the NIC. Jayden Flagg (44), Jenna Bauman (45) and Hannah Kole (personal-best 48) rounded out the Cougars' scoring. Macaria Tierney's 53 led the JV.
