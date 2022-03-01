Girls Basketball
S.C.’s Tomblin honored: South Central senior Abbie Tomblin has been named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Small School All-State Team. The 15-player list includes standouts from Class A and 2A schools. The IU Northwest recruit and La Porte County Player of the Year averaged 16.2 points 3.9 steals 2.8 assists per game, while make 40 3-point field goals for the Porter County Conference round-robin and tournament and Rensselaer Sectional champion Satellites. S.C.’s Delanie Gale and New Prairie’s Maddie McSurley earned honorable mention, while Olivia Marks of South Central received honorable mention for the Small School Underclass team.
