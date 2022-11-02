New Prairie 64, Concord 35: The Cougars raced to a 23-7 lead and were never threatened in their season opener behind Jayden Flagg's 24 points and five steals. Morgan White (14) and Eva Dodds (12) also scored in double figures, with Dodds snaring seven rebounds. NP led 40-14 at the half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.