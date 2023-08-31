New Prairie 190, Tri-Township 241, South Central 242, Oregon-Davis 274: Medalist Jayden Flagg shot a 40 as the Cougars (15-4) swept the quadrangular. Kerrigan Evans (45), Hannah Kole (50) and Angel Primmer (55) also scored for NP. “Their score of 190 on an away course was good, but we need all our players in the mid to low 40s to be prepared for the NIC Tournament Saturday and to qualify for the regional later in September,” coach Bruce Watson said. “We have the ability to play much better and the ladies all know it.” Vanessa DeWitt (53) and Kenzie Schultz (57) were low scorers for the Satellites and Tigers, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.